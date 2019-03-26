

PANAMA (dpa-AFX) - Carnival Corp. (CCL) revealed earnings for first quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $336 million, or $0.48 per share. This compares with $391 million, or $0.54 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Carnival Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $338 million or $0.49 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.44 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.4% to $4.67 billion from $4.23 billion last year.



Carnival Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $338 Mln. vs. $375 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.49 vs. $0.52 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.44 -Revenue (Q1): $4.67 Bln vs. $4.23 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.56 to $0.60 Full year EPS guidance: $4.35 to $4.55



