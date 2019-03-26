

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Wirecard AG (WRCDF.PK) reported that the law firm Rajah & Tann Singapore LL.P. has provided a summary of findings of their independent investigation into allegations relating to certain transactions and corporate governance issues of Wirecard subsidiaries in Asia. The company said the review did not identify inaccuracies with material impact on the financial reports of Wirecard Group.



Wirecard said the review also did not reveal findings of criminal liability in respect of the headquarters of Wirecard in Munich /Aschheim. The company noted that criminal liability may, however, be attributable to individual local employees in Singapore according to local law.



The company's management confirmed 2019 guidance of reaching an EBITDA of between 740 million euros and 800 million euros.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX