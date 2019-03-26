For the first time, Leafly, the world's cannabis information resource, is bringing together international participants and exhibitors at a conference for medical professionals in Europe. At the end of September, doctors, pharmacists and researchers are expected to meet in Berlin to discuss the use of cannabinoids in the medical practice.

On September 21-22, 2019, the Leafly's European Medical Cannabis Conference will take place at the Umweltforum Berlin. More than 350 participants and experts from all over the world are expected to attend to talk about the therapeutic potential of cannabinoids at Leafly's first medical conference. The event will feature international speakers, focus seminars, a research laboratory with workshops and a trade exhibition. The goal of the conference is to introduce doctors to the therapeutic potential of cannabis. All medical practitioners with previous knowledge will have the opportunity to expand and deepen their knowledge.

The conference presidents are two recognized physicians in their field: Dr. Joachim Nadstawek, head of the Pain Clinic for Anesthesiology and Intensive Care Medicine at the University Hospital Bonn, and Dr. Knud Gastmeier, specialist in anesthesiology at the Practice for Anesthesiology in Potsdam. The scientific chair and application lab leader will be the internationally renowned researcher Dr. Catherine Jacobson from the United States.

Conference Highlights

"2 days 4 topics" is the motto of the Leafly Medical Cannabis Conference 2019. Day one will focus on the fields of pain and neurology. Day two is dedicated to pediatrics and palliative medicine. The scientific program with lectures and discussion forums will be themed to respective days and subject areas.

The program in the main hall will be supported by accompanying focus seminars on both days, offering an in-depth exchange with speakers. The trade exhibition will feature booths with information from leading manufacturers.

The Leafly Medical Cannabis Conference will have its own application laboratory. From cannabis under the microscope, to extraction on site, and vaporization workshops, medical practitioners and experts can immerse themselves in the subject matter. Workshops are limited to 25 spots per lab. These can be booked beginning May 1, 2019.

The complete program will be available shortly.

Now through April 30, 2019, interested medical professionals can secure their tickets at the early bird price. For more information, visit https://www.leafly.de/conference/en/.

