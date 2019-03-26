Aspo Oyj: Transfer of Treasury Shares

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

ASPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE March 26, 2019 at 4.15 p.m.Aspo Plc has granted 7,711 treasury shares to employees included in the earnings period 2018 of the share-based incentive plan 2018-2020. The transfer is based on the share issue authorization of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting held on April 10, 2018. The shares have been transferred according to the terms of the share-based incentive plan without compensation.After the transfer, Aspo Plc holds a total of 296,650 treasury shares.Aspo announced the share-based incentive plan 2018-2020 in a stock exchange release issued on April 9, 2018.ASPO PLCAki OjanenCEOFor further information, please contact:Aki Ojanen, CEO Aspo Plc, +358 400 106 592, aki.ojanen@aspo.com (mailto:aki.ojanen@aspo.com)www.aspo.com (http://www.aspo.com/)Aspo is a conglomerate that owns and develops business operations in the Northern Europe and growth markets focusing on demanding B-to-B customers. Our strong company brands - ESL Shipping, Leipurin, Telko and Kauko - aim to be the market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships, and the development of these. Together they generate Aspo's goodwill. Aspo's Group structure and business operations are continually developed without any predefined schedules. www.aspo.com (http://www.aspo.com/)DISTRIBUTION:Nasdaq HelsinkiKey mediawww.aspo.com