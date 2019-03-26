Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 18 March to 22 March 2019
|Name of the issuer
|Issuer identifier code
|
Day of the
|
Financial instrument
|
Total
|
Weighted average
|Market identifier code
|ARKEMA
|96950026BLIV09FMSM49
|18/03/2019
|FR0010313833
|3000
|90.0281
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|96950026BLIV09FMSM49
|19/03/2019
|FR0010313833
|3000
|90.6596
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|96950026BLIV09FMSM49
|20/03/2019
|FR0010313833
|1000
|89.6537
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|96950026BLIV09FMSM49
|21/03/2019
|FR0010313833
|2000
|89.5627
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|96950026BLIV09FMSM49
|22/03/2019
|FR0010313833
|2000
|88.3259
|XPAR
|TOTAL
|11,000
|24.5531
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2018/
