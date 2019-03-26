Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 18 March to 22 March 2019

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the

transaction Financial instrument

identifier code Total

daily volume

(number of shares) Weighted average

price of daily

acquisition Market identifier code ARKEMA 96950026BLIV09FMSM49 18/03/2019 FR0010313833 3000 90.0281 XPAR ARKEMA 96950026BLIV09FMSM49 19/03/2019 FR0010313833 3000 90.6596 XPAR ARKEMA 96950026BLIV09FMSM49 20/03/2019 FR0010313833 1000 89.6537 XPAR ARKEMA 96950026BLIV09FMSM49 21/03/2019 FR0010313833 2000 89.5627 XPAR ARKEMA 96950026BLIV09FMSM49 22/03/2019 FR0010313833 2000 88.3259 XPAR TOTAL 11,000 24.5531

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:

https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2018/

