Social Life Network, Inc: MjLink.com to Present at the Arcview Investor Forum in Vancouver, April 23-25, 2019

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2019 / MjLink.com, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Social Life Network, Inc. (OTCQB: WDLF), announced that George Jage, President, and Ken Tapp, CEO, will present a Pre-IPO investment offering in MjLink at the Arcview Investor Forum in Vancouver British Columbia, Canada, from April 23rd through the 25th.

In addition to pitching the investment opportunity in MjLink.com, Inc., Mr. Jage will participate in a panel discussion that covers, among multiple topics, the future growth of the cannabis industry. Mr. Jage, former CEO of Dope Magazine and President of Marijuana Business Daily, has experienced firsthand the evolution of business operations, marketing and finance in the rapidly growing industry.

"We are honored to be given the opportunity to pitch MjLink to hundreds of Arcview accredited investors this April in Vancouver, British Columbia," said Social Life Network's CEO, Ken Tapp. " Founded in 2009, Arcview is the first and largest group of high net worth cannabis investors in the industry and provides priceless market research on the cannabis industry world-wide," adds Tapp.

About Social Life Network, Inc.

Social Life Network, Inc. is an artificial intelligence and blockchain powered social network and e-commerce technology company based in Denver Colorado. Founded in January of 2013, the company builds niche industry social networks to service the millions of business professionals and consumers in the International Cannabis industry, Real Estate industry, and many sports verticals that include Tennis, Soccer, Hunting and Fishing.

For more information, visit https://www.SocialNetwork.ai.

Disclaimer

This news release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and section 21E of the United States Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to achieving corporate objectives, developing additional project interests, the company's analysis of opportunities in the acquisition and development of various project interests and certain other matters. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company's or MjLink's future financial results, revenues or stock price. There are no assurances that the Company will successfully take MjLink.com, Inc public. These statements are made under the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements contained herein.

