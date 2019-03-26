

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The risks of a recession remain low in the near term, according to a group of US economists.



The National Association for Business Economics' quarterly report puts the odds of a recession starting in 2019 at around 20 percent, and by the end of 2020 at 35 percent.



'This reflects the Federal Reserve's dovish policy U-turn in January,' according to Gregory Daco, who led a survey for the report.



A near-majority of panelists anticipates only one more interest rate hike in this cycle compared to the three hikes forecast in the December survey, said Daco, who is chief U.S. economist at Oxford Economics.



The outlook, covering each quarter of 2019 and 2020, was presented by a panel consisting of 55 US professional forecasters.



They are less optimistic about the outlook and sharply lowered their growth forecasts for 2019, amid slowing global growth and continued trade frictions.



NABE Outlook Survey panelists believe the U.S. economy has reached an inflection point, with the consensus forecasting real GDP growth to slow from 2.9 percent in 2018 to 2.4 percent in 2019, and to 2 percent in 2020.



'The panel has turned less optimistic about the outlook since the previous survey, as three-quarters of respondents see risks tilted to the downside, and only six percent perceive risks to the upside,' said NABE President Kevin Swift, who is also the chief economist of American Chemistry Council.



The anticipated growth rate for 2019 is lower than the 2.5 percent percent forecast in the December 2018 survey.



In light of recent U.S. trade policy and other nations' reactions, half of respondents have reduced their forecasts for 2018 GDP growth by 0.25 percentage points (ppt) or less.



Sixty percent of panelists indicate they have lowered their forecasts for business investment in 2019 as a result of U.S. trade policy, with half of the panel having raised their inflation outlook.



