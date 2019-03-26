sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

5,784 Euro		-0,622
-9,71 %
WKN: A1JGY5 ISIN: GB00B5N0P849 Ticker-Symbol: JWG1 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,95
6,135
16:39
5,994
6,112
16:39
26.03.2019 | 16:01
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire

WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, March 26

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
SUE MACDONALD
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - PEOPLE & ORGANISATION

b)Initial notification/AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)LEI549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


GB00B5N0P849
b)Nature of the transactionAWARD OF NIL-COST MATCHING SHARES NET OF ASSOCIATED TAX LIABILITY RELATING TO THE WOOD GROUP EMPLOYEE SHARE PLAN 2017 - 2018 PURCHASE PERIOD
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£NIL1,267 shares awarded
£5.08653 shares sold
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume

- Price		1,267 options awarded

653 options sold at £5.08
e)Date of the transaction
2019-03-25
f)Place of the transactionOUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
BOB MACDONALD
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
CEO - SPECIALIST TECHNICAL SOLUTIONS

b)Initial notification/AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)LEI549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


GB00B5N0P849
b)Nature of the transactionAWARD OF NIL-COST MATCHING SHARES NET OF ASSOCIATED TAX LIABILITY RELATING TO THE WOOD GROUP EMPLOYEE SHARE PLAN 2017 - 2018 PURCHASE PERIOD
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£NIL1,343 shares awarded
£5.08 692 shares sold
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume

- Price		 1,343 options awarded

692options sold at £5.08
e)Date of the transaction
2019-03-25
f)Place of the transactionOUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
NINA SCHOFIELD
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - HEALTH, SAFETY, SECURITY, ENVIRONMENT AND ASSURANCE

b)Initial notification/AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)LEI549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


GB00B5N0P849
b)Nature of the transactionAWARD OF NIL-COST MATCHING SHARES NET OF ASSOCIATED TAX LIABILITY RELATING TO THE WOOD GROUP EMPLOYEE SHARE PLAN 2017 - 2018 PURCHASE PERIOD
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£NIL146 shares awarded
£5.0851 shares sold
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume

- Price		146 options awarded

51 options sold at £5.08
e)Date of the transaction
2019-03-25
f)Place of the transactionOUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
ANDREW STEWART
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status CEO - ASSET SOLUTIONS AMERICAS
b)Initial notification/AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)LEI549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


GB00B5N0P849
b)Nature of the transactionAWARD OF NIL-COST MATCHING SHARES NET OF ASSOCIATED TAX LIABILITY RELATING TO THE WOOD GROUP EMPLOYEE SHARE PLAN 2017 - 2018 PURCHASE PERIOD
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£NIL 474 shares awarded
£5.08 166 shares sold
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume

- Price		474 options awarded

166 options sold at £5.08
e)Date of the transaction
2019-03-25
f)Place of the transactionOUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

