

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - BP Plc. (BP.L, BP_UN.TO, BP) said that it has established a $100 million fund for projects that will deliver new greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reductions in its Upstream oil and gas operations. The new Upstream Carbon Fund will provide significant further support to BP's work generating sustainable greenhouse gas emissions reductions in its operations.



In April 2018, BP set clear, near-term and specific targets aimed at reducing its emissions and advancing the energy transition, including achieving 3.5 million tonnes of sustainable GHG emissions reductions across the BP Group from 2016 to 2025 and targeting a methane intensity of 0.2%.



Under the new initiative, funding totalling up to $100 million will be made available over the next three years to support new projects in the Upstream that will generate additional GHG emission reductions. Businesses and employees throughout BP's Upstream operating businesses are being invited to come up with ideas and propose projects for this funding.



The Upstream Carbon Fund will be in addition to the $500 million that BP invests in low carbon activities each year, including investment in venturing activities and into its significant alternative energy business. BP is also a founding member of the Oil and Gas Climate Initiative, which brings together 13 of the world's largest energy companies and has set up a $1 billion investment fund to address methane emissions and other issues.



