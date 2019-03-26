The Dutch Institute for Sustainable Process Technology has launched the Gigawatt Elektrolysefabriek project, which aims to produce green hydrogen at the gigawatt scale from wind and solar parks in the Netherlands.Green hydrogen is seen as key to a successful energy transition. The technology is used to convert electricity from PV and wind projects into hydrogen by electrolysis, but it is still in its infancy. The Gigawatt Elektrolysefabriek project, recently launched by the Dutch Institute for Sustainable Process Technology (ISPT), was designed to change that, as it plans to develop a gigawatt-scale ...

