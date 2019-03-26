Orion Oyj: Orion Corporation: Organising meeting of the Board of Directors

Orion Corporation Stock Exchange Release 26 March 2019 at 5.30 p.m. EET
Orion Corporation: Organising meeting of the
Board of Directors
In its organising meeting, the Board of Directors of Orion Corporation, which was elected today by the Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders, has elected Timo Maasilta as Vice Chairman.
The compositions of the Board committees were decided to be as follows:
Remuneration Committee:
Heikki Westerlund, Chairman
Timo Maasilta
Mikael Silvennoinen
Audit Committee:
Mikael Silvennoinen, Chairman
Pia Kalsta
Ari Lehtoranta
Eija Ronkainen
R&D Committee:
Hilpi Rautelin, Chairman
Pia Kalsta
Ari Lehtoranta
Timo Maasilta
Eija Ronkainen
Mikael Silvennoinen
Heikki Westerlund
The members to the Nomination Committee were elected on 30 October 2018 as stated in the Stock Exchange Release on the same day.
The Board of Directors has assessed the independence of its members and concluded that all the members are independent of the company and its significant shareholders.
