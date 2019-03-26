sprite-preloader
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Orion Oyj: Orion Corporation: Organising meeting of the Board of Directors

Orion Corporation Stock Exchange Release 26 March 2019 at 5.30 p.m. EET

Orion Corporation: Organising meeting of the
Board of Directors

In its organising meeting, the Board of Directors of Orion Corporation, which was elected today by the Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders, has elected Timo Maasilta as Vice Chairman.

The compositions of the Board committees were decided to be as follows:


Remuneration Committee:
Heikki Westerlund, Chairman
Timo Maasilta
Mikael Silvennoinen

Audit Committee:
Mikael Silvennoinen, Chairman
Pia Kalsta
Ari Lehtoranta
Eija Ronkainen

R&D Committee:
Hilpi Rautelin, Chairman
Pia Kalsta
Ari Lehtoranta
Timo Maasilta
Eija Ronkainen
Mikael Silvennoinen
Heikki Westerlund


The members to the Nomination Committee were elected on 30 October 2018 as stated in the Stock Exchange Release on the same day.

The Board of Directors has assessed the independence of its members and concluded that all the members are independent of the company and its significant shareholders.


Orion Corporation

Timo Lappalainen Olli Huotari
President and CEO Senior Vice President, Corporate Functions


Contact person:
Olli Huotari, Senior Vice President, Corporate Functions
Phone +358 50 966 3054

Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company - a builder of well-being. Orion develops, manufactures and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company is continuously developing new drugs and treatment methods. The core therapy areas of Orion's pharmaceutical R&D are central nervous system (CNS) disorders, oncology and respiratory diseases for which Orion develops inhaled Easyhaler pulmonary drugs. Orion's net sales in 2018 amounted to EUR 977 million and the company had about 3,200 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. For more information, go to www.orion.fi/en



