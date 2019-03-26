Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2019) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that Danae M. Serrano has been named the agency's Ethics Counsel. Ms. Serrano has served as Acting Ethics Counsel since December 2018.

"Danae has been a strong and capable leader of the agency's ethics and compliance program since she stepped into the role of Acting Ethics Counsel late last year," said SEC Chairman Jay Clayton. "I have worked with Danae since my first days at the Commission and I am pleased that the agency will continue to benefit from her thoughtful analysis and counsel."

"I am honored and excited for the opportunity to serve as the SEC's Ethics Counsel. It is a privilege to work with our exceptional team of ethics and compliance professionals, and all employees, to promote the integrity of the SEC and our securities markets," said Ms. Serrano.

Ms. Serrano joined the SEC in 2010 as an Assistant Ethics Counsel and became Deputy Ethics Counsel and Alternate Designated Agency Ethics Official in 2013. Ms. Serrano also served as the Agency's Acting Chief Compliance Officer until August 2018.

Before joining the SEC, Ms. Serrano served as an attorney in the General Counsel's Office of the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation (PBGC), where she advised on government ethics and administrative law matters. Prior to PBGC, Ms. Serrano served as an attorney and ethics official in the U.S. Air Force, Office of the General Counsel. She began her legal career as an intern in the Pentagon, working on government ethics and other legal matters. Ms. Serrano received her law degree from the University of Connecticut School of Law, where she was an Executive Editor of the Connecticut Insurance Law Journal. She received her B.A. in History from Yale University.