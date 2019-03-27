

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis (NVS) said that the US Food and Drug Administration has approved Mayzent or siponimod for the treatment of adults with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis, including secondary progressive multiple sclerosis or SPMS with active disease, relapsing remitting multiple sclerosis or RRMS and clinically isolated syndrome or CIS.



SPMS is a debilitating form of multiple sclerosis or MS characterized by progressive and irreversible neurological disability. Mayzent is expected to be available in the US in approximately one week. Patients will not require a first dose observation (FDO, cardiac monitoring upon initiation) unless they have certain pre-existing cardiac conditions.



The approval of Mayzent is based on groundbreaking data from the Phase III EXPAND study, a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study, comparing the efficacy and safety of Mayzent versus placebo in people living with SPMS. Patients enrolled in EXPAND were representative of a typical SPMS population: at study initiation, patients had a mean age of 48 years, had been living with MS for approximately 16 years and more than 50% had a median Expanded Disability Status Scale (EDSS) score of 6.0 and relied on a walking aid.



Mayzent significantly reduced the risk of three-month confirmed disability progression (CDP) (primary endpoint; 21% reduction versus placebo, p=0.013; 33% reduction versus placebo in patients with relapse activity in the two years prior to screening, p=0.0100).



Additionally, Mayzent meaningfully delayed the risk of six-month CDP (26% versus placebo, p=0.0058) and reduced the annualized relapse rate (ARR) by 55%. Furthermore, EXPAND showed significant favorable outcomes in other relevant measures of MS disease activity, including cognition, MRI disease activity and brain volume loss (brain shrinkage).



Most common adverse reactions (incidence greater than 10%) were headache, hypertension, and transaminase increase.



Novartis said it is committed to bringing Mayzent to patients worldwide, and additional regulatory filings are currently underway with other health authorities outside the US. Regulatory action for Mayzent in the European Union is anticipated in late 2019, with additional regulatory action anticipated in Switzerland, Japan, Australia and Canada this year.



