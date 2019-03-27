

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has moved lower in back-to-back trading days, tumbling more than 105 points or 3.3 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 3,000-point plateau although it may stop the bleeding on Wednesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is firm on easing recession fears and a spike in crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow suit.



The SCI finished sharply lower on Tuesday following losses from the financials and energy producers, while the properties and insurance companies were mixed.



For the day, the index tumbled 45.94 points or 1.51 percent to finish at 2,997.10 after trading between 2,988.49 and 3,062.69. The Shenzhen Composite Index plummeted 36.49 points or 2.18 percent to end at 1,639.94.



Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China shed 0.37 percent, while Bank of China dipped 0.27 percent, China Construction Bank eased 0.44 percent, China Merchants Bank climbed 1.03 percent, China Life Insurance skidded 1.54 percent, Ping An Insurance collected 0.55 percent, PetroChina lost 0.79 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) tumbled 2.06 percent, China Shenhua Energy plunged 2.75 percent, Gemdale dropped 1.17 percent, Poly Developments fell 0.97 percent, China Vanke gained 0.46 percent and CITIC Securities plummeted 3.33 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks opened sharply higher on Tuesday before fading in the afternoon - although they still finished well into the green.



The Dow added 140.90 points or 0.55 percent to 25,657.73, while the NASDAQ gained 53.98 points or 0.71 percent to 7,691.52 and the S&P rose 20.10 points or 0.72 percent to 2,818.46.



The initial rally on Wall Street was partly attributed to a rebound by bond yields, with the yield on the benchmark ten-year note initially moving higher after falling sharply over the past few sessions - easing concerns about an impending recession.



However, buying interest waned following some disappointing U.S. economic data as the Commerce Department reported a sharp pullback in new residential construction in February. Also, the Conference Board showed an unexpected decrease in consumer confidence in March.



Crude oil futures ended sharply higher on Tuesday, ahead of weekly oil inventory data. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended up $1.12 or 1.9 percent at $59.94 a barrel.



Closer to home, China will provide February figures for industrial profits later today; in January, profits were down 1.9 percent on year.



