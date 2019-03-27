

SAN DIEGO (dpa-AFX) - A U.S. administrative-law judge ruled that Apple Inc. (AAPL) infringed a Qualcomm Inc. patent and that certain iPhone models should be banned from entering the U.S. However, a final ruling from the International Trade Commission in a separate case went Apple's way.



Judge MaryJoan McNamara said in a notice of initial determination Tuesday that Apple infringed on a single aspect of one of three patents involved in the dispute, one of two that Apple and Qualcomm have in front of the U.S. International Trade Commission. McNamara suggested a 'limited exclusion order together with a cease and desist order,' which would place an import ban on certain iPhones, mostly older models.



The ruling and recommendation of an import ban goes against ITC staff's recommendations in the case, and the decision now could rest with the full commission, which would push a final ruling months into the future.



'We appreciate Judge McNamara's recognition of Apple's infringement of our hardware patent and that she will be recommending an import ban and cease and desist order,' Qualcomm General Counsel Don Rosenberg said.



An earlier fight between Apple and Qualcomm ended in Apple's favor Tuesday after a full commission inquiry. The commission agreed with the initial determination that two patents were not infringed, and said that the use of the term 'hold' in the patent worked for Apple's case. The commission's ruling in Apple's favor was issued nearly six months after the initial determination was issued, and more than four months after the full commission elected to examine the case, which could provide a rough timeline for the second case now in front of the ITC.



'We're pleased the ITC has found Qualcomm's latest patent claims invalid, it's another important step to making sure American companies are able to compete fairly in the marketplace,' an Apple spokesman said.



