

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. said that it has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission relating to the proposed initial public offering of its common stock.



The company said the number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The initial public offering is expected to commence after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions.



The discount grocery chain is majority-owned by private-equity firm Hellman & Friedman, and still managed by the family of the founder, Jim Read, who established the first store in San Francisco in 1946, according to the company's website.



