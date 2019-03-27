

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Sony Corp. (SON.L, SNE) and NTT DOCOMO INC. announced that they will jointly trial Sony's conceptual driverless vehicle, the New Concept Cart SC-1, which leverages 5G mobile technologies for various remotely controlled functions. The test will be conducted using the trial network in DOCOMO 5G Open LabTM GUAM, which will provide test facilities and an outdoor verification environment constructed by DOCOMO and operated by DOCOMO PACIFIC, INC., a wholly owned subsidiary of DOCOMO.



The company said that the test will verify data transmission and operational performance required to remotely control the cart from a long distance via the extra-high speed, large capacity, low latency and massive-device connectivity. This will be the firms' second joint trial of 5G technologies, following a trial conducted in Japan in 2017 to test the real-time transmission of high-definition video via a 5G system to a 4K digital-signage system fitted to the outside of the cart.



Going forward, Sony and DOCOMO will collaborate further to expand the application of 5G technologies.



