

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS announced that North Aurora, Illinois establishment Aurora Packing Company, Inc. is recalling approximately 4,838 pounds of beef heel and chuck tender products due to possible E. coli O157:H7 contamination.



This problem was discovered during traceback activities following routine FSIS testing. Meanwhile, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.



The bulk beef products were produced and packed on Feb. 27, 2019 and bear establishment number 'EST. 788' inside the USDA mark of inspection.



The products subject to recall include, Varying catch weight cardboard box case packages containing bulk pieces of 'AURORA ANGUS BEEF BONELESS BEEF - CHUCK TENDER' and case code 61150 represented on the label, Varying catch weight cardboard box case packages containing bulk pieces of 'BONELESS BEEF - HEEL MEAT' and case code 29970 represented on the label and Varying catch weight cardboard box case packages containing bulk pieces of 'BONELESS BEEF - HEEL MEAT' and case code 49970 represented on the label.



These items were shipped for institutional use in Illinois, Iowa, and Wisconsin.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX