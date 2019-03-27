NTT DOCOMO International PR Public Relations Department Tel: +81-3-5156-1366 Fax: +81-3-5501-3408

TOKYO, Mar 27, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - NTT DOCOMO, INC. has agreed with enterprises and organizations in the United States and Israel as well as Japan to collaborate in trials involving a 5G mobile test network established in Guam with the aim of verifying 5G-compatible systems and equipment for new business solutions.The trials will involve Field Partners, Solution Partners and DOCOMO as the provider of the 5G test network. Solution Partners will develop and provide solutions incorporating 5G systems and equipment and Field Partners comprising companies and organizations will use these solutions in practical applications on an experimental basis for testing and verification.The Field Partners include the electricity utility Guam Power Authority, the University of Guam Office of Information Technology, and major enterprises and organizations in Guam engaged in such diverse fields as bridal services and a marathon administrative office. They will test various solutions that incorporate 5G's extra-high-speed, large-capacity and low-latency technologies, including a remote training system using high-definition virtual reality, a monitoring system using AI surveillance cameras to detect suspicious individuals, and many others.DOCOMO also announced today that it has launched its DOCOMO 5G Open Lab GUAM, its first center outside of Japan for verifying 5G technologies. The facility will provide a 5G trial environment that companies from Japan and other countries can use to verify 5G solutions. Field Partners will be able to use the network for outdoor testing of new services that incorporate equipment compatible with 5G networks.To utilize this network, in addition to Japanese companies, a number of overseas ventures with advanced 5G technology have announced that they will participate in cross-border 5G testing with DOCOMO as part of the 5G Open Partner Program. The program promotes partner collaboration with the aim of creating innovative 5G services. There are already more than 80 overseas companies and organizations participating in the program.Going forward, DOCOMO will further collaborate with partners in Japan and overseas, to create new value and businesses through 5G that solve social issues for a brighter future.About NTT DOCOMONTT DOCOMO, Japan's leading mobile operator with over 77 million subscriptions, is one of the world's foremost contributors to 3G, 4G and 5G mobile network technologies. Beyond core communications services, DOCOMO is challenging new frontiers in collaboration with a growing number of entities ("+d" partners), creating exciting and convenient value-added services that change the way people live and work. Under a medium-term plan toward 2020 and beyond, DOCOMO is pioneering a leading-edge 5G network to facilitate innovative services that will amaze and inspire customers beyond their expectations. DOCOMO is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (9437). https://www.nttdocomo.co.jp/english/.Source: NTT DOCOMOContact:Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.