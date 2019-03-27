

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Electrolux (0MDT.L, 0GQ1.L, ELUXY.PK) reiterated its business outlook for 2019. The market outlook across Electrolux main regions is unchanged but visibility remains limited as a consequence of continued political and economic uncertainty around the world.



The company also aims to double aftermarket sales, from 5% of Group sales to 10% by 2025, by strengthening the service product offering and leveraging digital consumer touch points.



As announced during the Capital Markets Day in November, 2017, Electrolux said it is carrying out a manufacturing investment program of SEK 8 billion over 4-5 years as from 2018. Focused on automation, digitalization and improved innovation capabilities through new modularized product platforms, the program is now expected to generate annual cost savings of approximately SEK 3 billion with full effect from 2024.



The company said it is well positioned to achieve its targets for 6% EBIT and 4% sales growth over a business cycle.



