POWERHOUSE ENERGY GROUP PLC - Issue of Equity and Director/PDMR Shareholding

PowerHouse Energy Group plc (AIM: PHE), the UK technology company pioneering hydrogen production from waste plastic and used tyres, announces that the Company is issuing 26,145,552 ordinary shares of 0.5p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") to various service providers for the settlement of fees. Of these new Ordinary Shares, 21,838,750 are being issued at 0.5p and 4,306,802 are being issued at 0.5015p in accordance with the terms of the relevant service agreements.

In addition, the Company is issuing 1,808,333 Ordinary Shares in lieu of fees to its Chief Executive Officer, David Ryan, at a price of 0.6p per share and 1,185,000 Ordinary Shares to Christopher Vanezis, Chief Financial Officer, at 0.5p per share. Following this issue of Ordinary Shares, David Ryan will hold 7,808,333 Ordinary Shares and Christopher Vanezis will hold 1,185,000 Ordinary Shares in the Company, which represents 0.41% and 0.06% respectively of the Company's enlarged issued ordinary share capital and voting rights.

The issue of shares to David Ryan constitutes a related party transaction under the AIM Rules. The independent directors of the Company consider, having consulted with its nominated adviser, WH Ireland Limited, that the terms of the transaction are fair and reasonable insofar as shareholders are concerned.

Application has been made for the admission of 29,138,885 Ordinary Shares to trading on AIM ("Admission") and it is expected that this will occur on or around 1 April 2019. These shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the Company's existing issued Ordinary Shares.

Subsequent to the issue of Ordinary Shares, the Company will have 1,885,570,506 Ordinary Shares in issue. PowerHouse has no shares in Treasury, therefore this figure may be used by Shareholders, from Admission, as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name David Ryan 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name PowerHouse Energy Group plc b) LEI 213800MY7XIYS2BSC163 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary Shares of 5p each





GB00B4WQVY43 b) Nature of the transaction Share purchase c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 0.6p 1,808,333 d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

1,808,333 ordinary shares

£10,850 e) Date of the transaction 26 March 2019 f) Place of the transaction London

