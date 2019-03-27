Nasdaq Copenhagen has removed the observation status of the company below: ISIN Name DK0060299063 Danske Andelskassers Bank Danske Andelskassers Bank A/S' observation status is removed, as Spar Nord has has resolved not to submit an offer to buy Danske Andelskassers Bank. Spar Nord Bank has received dispensation from the obligation to publish a tender offer to the shareholders in Danske Andelskassers Bank A/S from the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority. According to rule 2.7 in Rules for issuers of shares the exchange may decide to place a company's shares or other securities in the observation segment. For further information, please see the announcement published by the company on 26 March 2019. ________________________________________________________________________________ ________ For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. 0045 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=715956