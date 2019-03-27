DJ OFFER DECLARED WHOLLY UNCONDITIONAL

Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Port Invest B.V (-) OFFER DECLARED WHOLLY UNCONDITIONAL 27-March-2019 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION NOT FOR RELEASE BEFORE 7.00 A.M. 27 March 2019 Recommended Offer by Port Invest B.V. for Nature Group Plc OFFER DECLARED WHOLLY UNCONDITIONAL On 22 January 2019, it was announced that the Independent Directors of Nature Group Plc ("Nature Group") and the Board of Directors of Port Invest B.V. ("Port Invest") had reached an agreement on the terms of a recommended cash offer to be made by Port Invest for the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Nature Group. On 19 February 2019, Port Invest published an offer document (the "Offer Document") setting out the full terms and conditions of its cash offer to acquire the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Nature Group (the "Offer") other than the shares already held by Port Invest. Defined terms used but not defined in this announcement have the same meanings as set out in the Offer Document. On 13 March 2019, it was announced that the Offer had become unconditional as to acceptances. In addition, Port Invest announced that the Offer would remain open for acceptances for a further 14 days until 1.00 p.m. (London time) on 26 March 2019 (or such later time(s) or date(s) as Port Invest may determine, subject to the consent of the Panel, where required). OFFER DECLARED WHOLLY UNCONDITIONAL Following the Offer being declared unconditional as to acceptances on 13 March 2019, Port Invest is pleased to announce that all other Conditions have now either been satisfied or waived and, accordingly, the Offer is declared wholly unconditional in all respects. As at 1.00 p.m. (London time) on 26 March 2019, valid acceptances had been received by or on behalf of Port Invest in respect of a total of 51,856,219 Nature Group Shares (representing approximately 65.40 per cent. of the issued share capital of Nature Group and 86.02 per cent. of the Nature Group Shares to which the Offer relates). The Offer, which remains subject to the terms and conditions set out in the Offer Document and Form of Acceptance, shall remain open for acceptances for a further 14 days until 1.00 p.m. (London time) on 10 April 2019 (or such later time(s) or date(s) as Port Invest may determine, subject to the consent of the Panel, where required) when the Offer will close. SETTLEMENT OF CASH CONSIDERATION As set out in the Offer Document, settlement of the cash consideration to which any Shareholder is entitled under the Offer will be effected: ? in the case of acceptances received, valid and complete to date, within 14 days of this announcement; and - in the case of acceptances received, valid and complete in all respects after this date but whilst the Offer remains open for acceptance, within 14 days of such receipt of such acceptance. No cash consideration will be sent to an address in a Restricted Jurisdiction. ACTION TO BE TAKEN The Offer, which is hereby declared unconditional in all respects, will remain open for acceptances for 14 days until 1:00 p.m. (London time) on 10 April 2019. Shareholders who have not yet accepted the Offer are therefore encouraged to do so without delay. Shareholders who have not yet accepted the Offer and who wish to do so should complete and return the Form of Acceptance as soon as possible and in any event so as to be received by the receiving agent, Computershare, by no later than 1.00 p.m. (London time) on 10 April 2019. Full details on how to accept the Offer are set out in the Offer Document. The Offer Document is available, subject to certain restrictions relating to persons resident in Restricted Jurisdictions, on Port Invest's website at www.portinvest.nl and Nature Group's website at www.ngrp.com. Shareholders with any questions relating to the completion and return of the Form of Acceptance should contact the Computershare on 0370 707 4040 from within the UK (or on +44 370 707 4040 if calling from outside the UK). Lines are open between 8.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m. (London time) Monday to Friday (except UK public holidays). LEVEL OF ACCEPTANCES AND INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES As at 1.00 p.m. (London time) on 26 March 2019, valid acceptances had been received by or on behalf of Port Invest in respect of a total of 51,856,219 Nature Group Shares (representing approximately 65.40 per cent. of the issued share capital of Nature Group and 86.02 per cent. of the Nature Group Shares to which the Offer relates). Of these Nature Group Shares, acceptances have been received in respect of: - 2,015,000 Nature Group Shares (representing approximately 2.54 per cent. of the issued share capital of Nature Group) held by persons acting in concert with Port Invest as follows: Name Number of Nature Percentage of issued Group Shares share capital of Nature Group Andreas Drenthen 450,000 0.57% Christian Drenthen 700,000 0.88% Berend van Straten 865,000 1.09% - 865,000 Nature Group Shares (representing approximately 1.09 per cent. of the issued share capital of Nature Group) held by Berend van Straten who had given an irrevocable undertaking in support of the Offer. Save as disclosed in this announcement, so far as Port Invest is aware, no acceptances have been received from persons acting in concert with Port Invest or in respect of shares which were subject to an irrevocable commitment or letters of intent procured by Port Invest or any person acting in concert with Port Invest. Further, neither Port Invest nor, so far as Port Invest is aware, any persons acting in concert with it are in receipt of any outstanding irrevocable undertakings or letters of intent to accept, or procure the acceptance of, the Offer. As at close of business in London on 25 March 2019 (being the latest practicable time and date prior to the date of this announcement): - Andreas Drenthen (the authorised representative of Emergentes Management B.V.) held options over 260,000 Nature Group Shares (representing approximately 0.33 per cent. of the issued share capital of Nature Group); - Berend van Straten held options over 75,000 Nature Group Shares (representing approximately 0.09 per cent. of the issued share capital of Nature Group); and - Port Invest held warrants representing the right to subscribe for 12,500,000 Nature Group Shares (representing approximately 15.77 per cent. of the issued share capital of Nature Group). Save as disclosed in this announcement, as at the close of business in London on 25 March 2019 (being the latest practicable time and date prior to the date of this announcement), neither Port Invest nor, so far as Port Invest is aware, any person acting in concert with Port Invest has: - any interest in, or right to subscribe in respect of, or any short position in relation to Nature Group relevant securities, including any short position under a derivative, any agreement to sell or any delivery obligation or right to require another person to purchase or take delivery of Nature Group relevant securities; or - borrowed or lent any Nature Group relevant securities (including any financial collateral arrangements), save for any borrowed shares which have been either on-lent or sold. The references to the issued share capital of Nature Group in this announcement are based on a figure of 79,280,655 Nature Group Shares in issue on [26] March 2019. ENQUIRIES Port Invest B.V. +31 88 501 2500 Bernardus Muller Nature Group Plc +31 62 680 5605 Berend van Straten Alexander David Securities Limited (financial adviser to Port Invest B.V.) +44 (0)20 7448 9820 David Scott James Dewhurst Mazars Corporate Finance Limited (Rule 3 adviser to Nature Group plc) +44 (0)20 7063 4000 Stephen Skeels Simon Fitzsimmons Further information This announcement is for information purposes only and is not intended to and does not constitute, or form part of, an offer to sell or an invitation to purchase any securities or the solicitation of an offer to buy, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, sell or otherwise dispose of any securities, pursuant to the Offer or otherwise, nor shall there be any purchase, sale, issuance or exchange of securities or such solicitation in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, sale, issuance or exchange would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the laws of such jurisdiction. The Offer is being made solely by means of the Offer Document and the Form of Acceptance, which contains the full terms and conditions of the Offer, including details of how to accept the Offer. Any acceptance or

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 27, 2019 03:01 ET (07:01 GMT)

other response in relation to the Offer should be made only on the basis on the information contained in the Offer Document. This announcement has been prepared for the purpose of complying with English law and the Code and the information disclosed may not be the same as that which would have been disclosed if this announcement had been prepared in accordance with the laws of jurisdictions outside of England. Port Invest and Nature Group urge Shareholders to read the Offer Document because it contains important information relating to the Offer. The release, publication or distribution of this announcement in or into certain jurisdictions other than the UK may be restricted by law. Persons who are not resident in the United Kingdom or who are subject to the laws of other jurisdictions should inform themselves of, and observe, any applicable legal and regulatory requirements. Further details in relation to the Overseas Shareholders are contained in the Offer Document. Any failure to comply with the applicable restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, the companies and persons involved in the Offer disclaim any responsibility or liability for the violation of such restrictions by any person. Unless otherwise determined by Port Invest or required by the Code and permitted by applicable law and regulation, the Offer will not be made available, directly or indirectly, in, into or from a Restricted Jurisdiction where to do so would violate the laws in that jurisdiction and no person may vote in favour of the offer by any such use, means, instrumentality or form within a Restricted Jurisdiction or any other jurisdiction if to do so would constitute a violation of the laws of that jurisdiction. Accordingly, copies of this announcement and all documents relating to the Offer are not being, and must not be, directly or indirectly, mailed or otherwise forwarded, distributed or sent in, into or from a Restricted Jurisdiction where to do so would violate the laws in that jurisdiction, and persons receiving this announcement and all documents relating to the Offer (including custodians, nominees and trustees) must observe these restrictions and must not mail or otherwise distribute or send them in, into or from such jurisdictions where to do so would violate the laws in that jurisdiction. The availability of the Offer to Shareholders who are not resident in the United Kingdom may be affected by the laws of the relevant jurisdictions in which they are resident. Persons who are not resident in the United Kingdom should inform themselves of, and observe, any applicable requirements. Further details in relation to Overseas Shareholders are contained in the Offer Document. Dealing and Opening Position Disclosure Requirements of the Code Under Rule 8.3(a) of the Code, any person who is interested in 1% or more of any class of relevant securities of an offeree company or of any securities exchange offeror (being any offeror other than an offeror in respect of which it has been announced that its offer is, or is likely to be, solely in cash) must make an Opening Position Disclosure following the commencement of the offer period and, if later, following the announcement in which any securities exchange offeror is first identified. An Opening Position Disclosure must contain details of the person's interests and short positions in, and rights to subscribe for, any relevant securities of each of (i) the offeree company and (ii) any securities exchange offeror(s). An Opening Position Disclosure by a person to whom Rule 8.3(a) applies must be made by no later than 3.30 p.m. (London time) on the 10th business day following the commencement of the offer period and, if appropriate, by no later than 3.30 p.m. (London time) on the 10th business day following the announcement in which any securities exchange offeror is first identified. Relevant persons who deal in the relevant securities of the offeree company or of a securities exchange offeror prior to the deadline for making an Opening Position Disclosure must instead make a Dealing Disclosure. Under Rule 8.3(b) of the Code, any person who is, or becomes, interested in 1% or more of any class of relevant securities of the offeree company or of any securities exchange offeror must make a Dealing Disclosure if the person deals in any relevant securities of the offeree company or of any securities exchange offeror. A Dealing Disclosure must contain details of the dealing concerned and of the person's interests and short positions in, and rights to subscribe for, any relevant securities of each of (i) the offeree company and (ii) any securities exchange offeror(s), save to the extent that these details have previously been disclosed under Rule 8. A Dealing Disclosure by a person to whom Rule 8.3(b) applies must be made by no later than 3.30 p.m. (London time) on the business day following the date of the relevant dealing. If two or more persons act together pursuant to an agreement or understanding, whether formal or informal, to acquire or control an interest in relevant securities of an offeree company or a securities exchange offeror, they will be deemed to be a single person for the purpose of Rule 8.3. Opening Position Disclosures must also be made by the offeree company and by any offeror and Dealing Disclosures must also be made by the offeree company, by any offeror and by any persons acting in concert with any of them (see Rules 8.1, 8.2 and 8.4). Details of the offeree and offeror companies in respect of whose relevant securities Opening Position Disclosures and Dealing Disclosures must be made can be found in the Disclosure Table on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk, including details of the number of relevant securities in issue, when the offer period commenced and when any offeror was first identified. You should contact the Panel's Market Surveillance Unit on +44 (0)20 7638 0129 if you are in any doubt as to whether you are required to make an Opening Position Disclosure or a Dealing Disclosure. Information relating to Shareholders Please be aware that addresses, electronic addresses and certain other information provided by Shareholders, persons with information rights and other relevant persons for the receipt of communications from Nature Group may be provided to Port Invest during the Offer Period as required under Section 4 of Appendix 4 to the Code to comply with Rule 2.11(c) of the Code. Publication on website and hard copies This announcement and the documents required to be published pursuant to Rule 26.1 of the Code will be available free of charge, subject to certain restrictions relating to persons resident in Restricted Jurisdictions, on Port Invest's website at www.portinvest.nl and Nature Group's website at www.ngrp.com by no later than 12.00 noon (London time) on the Business Day following this announcement. Neither the content of any website referred to in this announcement nor the content of any website accessible from hyperlinks is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement. Shareholders may request a hard copy of this announcement by contacting Alexander David Securities Limited on +44 (0)20 7448 9820 or Mazars Corporate Finance Limited on +44 (0)20 7063 4000. You may also request that all future documents, announcements and information to be sent to you in relation to the Offer should be in hard copy form. Category Code: OFF - Port Invest B.V TIDM: - OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 7959 EQS News ID: 791997 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 27, 2019 03:01 ET (07:01 GMT)