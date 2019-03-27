

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sports Direct International Plc (SDIPF.PK) announced it has put a proposal to the board of Debenhams as to the terms for making a firm offer for the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Debenhams not already held by Sports Direct. The terms of the possible firm offer are that Sports Direct would offer 5 pence in cash per ordinary share for the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Debenhams which would value the total currently issued share capital of Debenhams, excluding treasury shares, at approximately 61.4 million pounds.



Sports Direct said its possible offer is pre-conditional upon Debenhams immediately appointing Mike Ashley as its CEO and terminating the noteholder consent solicitation process it announced on 22 March 2019. Also, the possible offer is pre-conditional upon the Debenhams group agreeing not to enter into any third party funding arrangements, granting any new security over any of its assets or entering into any administration, CVA or other insolvency process.



In connection with the possible offer, Sports Direct said it would also assist Debenhams in addressing its immediate funding requirements.



