TDC A/S: TDC: Changes to the Corporate Management Team

Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer, Lasse Pilgaard, is named new Chief Financial Officer, as TDC Group continues to deliver on its new business model.



Following TDC Group's new strategy with a new business model separating the corporation into two distinct companies, TDC Group is announcing that CFO Stig Pastwa will step down as of March 28.

TDC appoints Lasse Pilgaard new CFO as of March 28, merging Group Finance and Group Strategy into an integrated function.

"I am delighted to announce that the Board of Directors have appointed Lasse Pilgaard as the new CFO of TDC Group. His experience from the industry and deep insight into TDC's heritage and transformation, makes him the perfect candidate for the job and the journey ahead", says Allison Kirkby, President and CEO of TDC Group.

Lasse Pilgaard was appointed to the Executive Committee in 2018 as Chief Strategy Officer, after starting his career at TDC in 2016. He holds an M.Sc. in Business and Economics from Aarhus University. Prior to joining TDC, he has held senior positions in McKinsey & Co, Venture Capital investment Funds and as COO in a leading Danish tech startup.

Lasse Pilgaard replaces Stig Pastwa, who has served as Chief Financial Officer for TDC Group since 2016.

"I would like to thank Stig for his contributions to the TDC Group since 2016, and wish him luck in his new ventures", says Allison Kirkby, President and CEO of TDC Group.

For inquiries regarding the above please contact TDC Group Investor Relations, on +45 6663 7680 orinvestorrelations@tdc.dk.

Attachment