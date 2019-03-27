The University of Cyprus announced plans a few years ago to build a solar PV farm in the United Nations buffer zone in the capital city of Nicosia. The project is finally coming to fruition, but with two additional elements: battery storage and testing for a blockchain system.The University of Cyprus (UCY) announced in 2013 that it was going to build a 10 MWp photovoltaic park inside the United Nations buffer zone in the capital city of Nicosia. pv magazine has presented the project in detail. After about six years, the developers appear to have gathered all the necessary licenses to start building. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...