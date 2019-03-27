Pöyry Oyj: Pöyry announces an outlook for the first quarter 2019

PÖYRY PLC Press Release 27 March 2019 at 10.03 am EET

Pöyry announces the following outlook for the first quarter 2019:

Pöyry PLC's net sales for the first quarter 2019 are expected to be higher than the corresponding period 2018. Pöyry's operating profit (not including the effects of IFRS 16), excluding acquisition costs and other items affecting comparability, for the first quarter 2019 are expected to be significantly higher than the corresponding period 2018.

For further information, please contact:

Juuso Pajunen, CFO

Tel. +358 10 33 26632

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This press release contains certain forward-looking information that reflects Pöyry's present view of future events as well as financial and operational development. Words such as "intend", "assess", "expect", "may", "plan", "believe", "estimate" and other expressions entailing indications or predictions of future development or trends, not based on historical facts, constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is inherently associated with both known and unknown risks and uncertainties as it depends on future events and circumstances. Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future results or development and actual outcomes may differ materially from the statements set forth in the forward-looking information.

