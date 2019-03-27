

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's consumer confidence strengthened for a third consecutive month in March to its highest level in seven months, led by modest improvement in expectations on personal finances and savings, despite rising fears of unemployment, survey data from INSEE showed on Wednesday.



The consumer confidence index rose to 96 from 95 in February, the statistical office said. The score was in line with economists' expectations.



The latest reading was the highest since August 2018, when the score was 97.



However, the consumer confidence index continued to remain below its long-term average of 100.



