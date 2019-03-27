



Tokyo Public Relations and Media Liaison Office Sharp Corporation Tel: +81-3-5446-8205 Fax: +81-3-5446-8206

TOKYO, Mar 27, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Sharp will exhibit at NAB(1) Show 2019, the world's largest broadcasting equipment exhibition held during April 6 to 11 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S.A. Under the theme "8K World is Coming Here," Sharp will introduce to the world 8K technology, the latest high resolution image technology, and related products and solutions.At the NAB Show booth, Sharp will exhibit a small-type 8K video camera along with various 8K related equipment from image input to output such as 8K camcorder, 8K editing equipment, and 8K monitor etc. Also by utilizing such advanced devices, various scenes from 8K ecosystem such as 8K local broadcasting for stadium use, 8K YouTube distribution for bloggers, and 8K image transmission by IP for remote distribution of 8K live images will be demonstrated to showcase the 8K world is coming.Sharp will continue its contribution to expand such applications on a global scale as a pioneer of 8K to innovate people's living and society.Location of Sharp booth: Las Vegas Convention Center Central Hall (C3113)Sharp booth exhibit: April 8-11Exhibit Highlights:1. 8K local broadcasting: demonstrating 8K self broadcasting system for stadium and public facility use2. 8K YouTube distribution: demonstrating the world of bloggers filming and editing 8K images and uploading to YouTube at ease3. 8K IP transmission: IP distribution of 8K live images filmed at Astrodesign, Inc. NAB booth4. Equipment etc. on display: small-type 8K video camera, 8K camcorder, 8K editing equipment, 8K monitor, 8K video wall (16-screen), 8K 5G transmission and streaming demo, 8K museum demonstration etc.(1) National Association of BroadcastersAbout Sharp CorporationSharp Corporation (TSE: 6753) is a worldwide developer of innovative products and core technologies that play a key role in shaping the future of electronics. As a leader in liquid crystal displays (LCDs) and digital technologies, Sharp offers one of the broadest and most advanced lines of consumer electronics, information products and electronic components, while also creating new network businesses. For more information, please visit www.sharp.co.jpSource: Sharp CorporationContact:Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.