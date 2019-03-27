Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

PJSC LSR Group (LSRG) PJSC LSR Group: LSR Group makes tenth coupon payment on its Series 001P-01 bonds 27-March-2019 / 09:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. LSR Group makes tenth coupon payment on its Series 001P-01 bonds PJSC LSR Group ("LSR" or the "Company") (LSE: LSRG; MOEX: LSRG), one of the leading real estate developers and building materials producers in Russia, today announces that it has made the tenth coupon payment on its non-convertible interest-bearing certified exchange-traded Series 001P-01 bonds. A payment of RUB 134,000,000 has been made to the bearer with the obligatory centralized custody, placed under the programme of the exchange-traded bonds with the identification number 4B02-01-55234-E-001P as of 22 September 2016 (ISIN RU000A0JWU98). The tenth coupon interest rate was set at 10.75% per annum and amounted to RUB 26.80 per one bond. 5,000,000 (five million) bonds were placed as part of the bind issue on 28 September 2016, with a maturity of 1,820 days and an early redemption of the nominal value, divided into 20 coupon payment periods. For more information please contact: Investor Relations Igor Tsoy Director of Investor Relations E-mail: IR@lsrgroup.ru Media Relations LSR Group Press Service E-mail: press@lsrgroup.ru ISIN: US50218G2066 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: LSRG LEI Code: 25340067LEEMJ79K8X43 Sequence No.: 7961 EQS News ID: 792117 End of Announcement EQS News Service

