Aduriz Endorses the Basque Artificial Intelligence Company Sherpa.ai, Adding Their Logo to His New Cleats

The company says that it is a pioneering and innovative initiative that they hope will become a trend in the sports world.

MADRID, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sherpa.ai, the leading company in predictive Digital Assistants and Artificial Intelligence, has released the details today of an action carried out together with Athletic Club soccer player Aritz Aduriz. It is an innovative initiative in the world of advertising and professional soccer players. In general, athletic footwear is the only place where soccer players are free of sponsorship agreements.

For Xabi Uribe-Etxebarria, founder and CEO of Sherpa.ai, it is a privilege to have the soccer player's endorsement and acknowledges that he is very grateful for the "red and white" player's altruistic gesture. "It is an honor for us that one of the best soccer players in the history of Athletic Club is supporting us in such a way. We are convinced that it will create a trend," affirms the director of the company.

A Pioneering Action

Since 1973, the year in which the first sponsorship by a commercial brand occurred in the soccer world, many different formulas have been developed: from sideline ads to electronic scoreboards, and even stadium names, there are infinite ways in which brands can be present in the field of play.

"The same way we do with Athletic, Sherpa.ai is competing from the Basque Country with technology giants from the rest of the world," says Aritz Aduriz. "Through this action, I am showing my support for Sherpa.ai by putting their logo on my cleats."

Until now, soccer players' cleats only had the manufacturer's trademark, in addition to some other sort of optional personalization chosen by the player, but "we believe that up until now, no soccer player has had the logo of another brand, apart from that of the manufacturer, on their cleats," states Xabi Uribe-Etxebarria. In doing so, Aduriz is opening the door to an innovating and groundbreaking initiative by including the logo of a non-athletic brand on his cleats.

About SHERPA.AI

Sherpa.ai, based in Bilbao and Silicon Valley, is a leader in predictive Artificial Intelligence algorithms. Among its products is the digital assistant based on strong algorithms, with conversational and predictive capabilities that allow the assistant to learn from the users and anticipate their needs before they even have to ask. Sherpa.ai's technology is also designed to add artificial intelligence to products like automobiles, smart headphones, home speakers, appliances, and other electronic accessories. The company has an agreement with the German brand Porsche, among others. Sherpa.ai also has a free application available for smartphones and tablets, which has been preinstalled on Samsung smartphones since 2016.

About Xabi Uribe-Etxebarria

Xabi Uribe-Etxebarria is a serial entrepreneur, founder and CEO of Sherpa.ai (the predictive digital assistant based on strong Artificial Intelligence algorithms). Xabi has received numerous prizes and recognition, including having been named one of the best innovators under 35 by MIT Technology Review. Xabi was also included on "The 100 of the Year" list, published by the newspaper EL PAÍS, as one of the 100 most influential people in Ibero-America. Xabi is also a mentor at Oxford University's Saïd Business School.

About Aritz Aduriz

Aritz Aduriz is the living legend of Athletic Club. He holds countless records, including that of top scorer for the "red and white" for eight seasons. After Zarra and Bata, he is the player with most goals scored in one season, with a total of 36 goals. Aritz also received the Zarra Trophy during the 2014-2015 and 2015-2016 seasons and is the top scorer in the history of the Basque National Team. With the Spanish National Team, he holds the record of being the oldest player to score an official goal.

