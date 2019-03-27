Valmet to supply exhaust gas cleaning system to Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering in South Korea

Valmet Oyj's press release on March 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. EET



Valmet will supply exhaust gas cleaning system (scrubber system) for seven new building container vessels, which will be built in South Korea by Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering for Korean Shipping company Hyundai Merchant Marine. The building container vessels are the largest in the world, over 23,000 TEU (Twenty-Foot Equivalent Unit) each. The scrubber system deliveries will start in 2019.

The scrubber system order was included in Valmet's fourth quarter 2018 orders received. The value of the order will not be disclosed.

Valmet has a long track record in supplying scrubber systems to different vessels types. This order is Valmet's first scrubber supply to South Korea and will further strengthen Valmet's position as a scrubber supplier for passenger and cargo vessels. Valmet has had its own locations in Korea over two decades to ensure best sales, project and life-cycle support for local customers.

"We are proud to provide our technology to the Asian market. Our scrubber system will ensure a sustainable and reliable exhaust gas cleaning for the ships," says Anssi Mäkelä, Senior Manager, Marine Scrubber Systems, Valmet.

Detailed information about Valmet's delivery

The scrubber system delivery will include tailor-made hybrid scrubber systems for main engine and generator engines including auxiliary systems and automation. The exhaust gas is washed with seawater in open loop mode and with recirculated water and alkali in closed loop mode. All emissions are continuously monitored, and the complete exhaust gas scrubber system is controlled with Valmet's proven marine automation.

Information about the customer Hyundai Merchant Marine CO., Ltd.

Hyundai Merchant Marine CO., Ltd. is a Korea-based company specialized in the provision of shipping services. Hyundai Merchant Marine CO., Ltd. was founded in 1976 and its Headquarter is located in Seoul, South Korea. The company has over 100 vessels and a container service network with more than 60 sea routes and over 100 ports of call.

Information about the customer Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering CO., Ltd.

Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering CO., Ltd. is a shipbuilding and offshore contractor engaged in building various vessels, offshore platforms, drilling rigs, FPSO/FPUs, submarines and destroyers. The company was founded in 1973 and its Headquarter is located in Seoul, South Korea. The shipyard is located in Okpo Bay, Geoje Island in South Korea and has an area of 4.9 million meters squared.

Valmet will supply exhaust gas cleaning system to Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering in South Korea.(Photo: Hyundai PR Center)

