Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.: Fortuna Updates Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources for the San Jose and Caylloma Mines

Jorge A. Ganoza, President and CEO, commented: "For the second successive year, our infill drill programs at both San Jose and Caylloma were successful at replenishing Mineral Reserves mined." Mr. Ganoza added, "In addition, the exploration programs executed last year resulted in the definition of a maiden Inferred Mineral Resource for the Victoria mineralized zone at San Jose, as well as the expansion of resources at Animas NE." Mr. Ganoza concluded, "Both targets remain open at depth and along strike for further exploration."

Highlights of Reserve and Resource Update

Combined Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves for the Caylloma and San Jose mines are reported at 7.8 Mt containing 45.6 Moz silver and 272 koz gold, representing a year-over-year increase of 17 percent in tonnes, a 2 percent increase in contained silver ounces and no change in gold ounces

Combined Inferred Mineral Resources for the Caylloma and San Jose mines are reported at 8.8 Mt containing an estimated 32.8 Moz silver and 168 koz gold, reflecting a year-over-year decrease of 17 percent and 13 percent in contained silver and gold ounces respectively

Mineral Reserves - Proven and Probable Contained

Metal Property Classification Tonnes

(000) Ag

(g/t) Au

(g/t) Pb

(%) Zn

(%) Ag

(Moz) Au

(koz) Mines



















Caylloma,

Peru



Proven 149 85 0.26 2.09 3.23 0.4 1 Probable 2,477 77 0.18 2.12 3.71 6.1 14 Proven + Probable 2,626 77 0.18 2.11 3.69 6.5 15 San Jose,

Mexico



Proven 393 237 1.97 N/A N/A 3.0 25 Probable 4,779 235 1.51 N/A N/A 36.0 232 Proven + Probable 5,172 235 1.55 N/A N/A 39.0 257 Total Proven + Probable 7,798 182 1.09 N/A N/A 45.6 272

Mineral Resources - Measured and Indicated Contained

Metal Property Classification Tonnes

(000) Ag

(g/t) Au

(g/t) Pb

(%) Zn

(%) Ag

(Moz) Au

(koz) Mines



















Caylloma,

Peru



Measured 524 73 0.32 1.16 2.23 1.2 5 Indicated 1,633 77 0.29 1.23 2.25 4.1 15 Measured + Indicated 2,157 76 0.30 1.22 2.24 5.3 21 San Jose,

Mexico



Measured 49 77 0.56 N/A N/A 0.1 1 Indicated 272 84 0.59 N/A N/A 0.7 5 Measured + Indicated 321 83 0.59 N/A N/A 0.9 6 Total Measured + Indicated 2,478 77 0.34 N/A N/A 6.1 27

Mineral Resources - Inferred Contained

Metal Property Classification Tonnes

(000) Ag

(g/t) Au

(g/t) Pb

(%) Zn

(%) Ag

(Moz) Au

(koz) Mines







Caylloma,

Peru Inferred 5,345 102 0.32 2.40 3.83 17.6 56 San Jose,

Mexico Inferred 2,415 196 1.44 N/A N/A 15.2 112 Total Inferred 7,760 132 0.67 N/A N/A 32.8 168

Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources are as defined by the 2014 CIM Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves Mineral Resources are exclusive of Mineral Reserves Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability Factors that could materially affect the reported Mineral Resources or Mineral Reserves include; changes in metal price and exchange rate assumptions; changes in local interpretations of mineralization; changes to assumed metallurgical recoveries, mining dilution and recovery; and assumptions as to the continued ability to access the site, retain mineral and surface rights titles, maintain environmental and other regulatory permits, and maintain the social license to operate Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves are estimated as of June 30, 2018 for the San Jose Mine and as of August 31, 2018 for the Caylloma Mine and reported as of December 31, 2018 taking into account production-related depletion for the period through December 31, 2018. Mineral Reserves for the San Jose Mine are estimated using an NSR break-even cut-off grade of 131 g/t Ag Eq based on assumed metal prices of US$18.25/oz Ag and US$1,320/oz Au; estimated metallurgical recovery rates of 92 % for Ag and 91 % for Au and mining costs of US$31.38/t; processing costs of US$16.55/t; and refining, distribution and general service costs of US$15.27/oz based on actual operating costs. Mining recovery is estimated to average 89 % and mining dilution 12 %. Mineral Resources are estimated at a 100 g/t Ag Eq cut-off grade using the same metal prices and metallurgical recoveries as for Mineral Reserves and a mine to mill operating cost of US$52.50/t. Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves include 3.20 Mt containing 26.9 Moz of silver and 164 koz of gold reported at a 134 g/t Ag Eq cut-off grade and Inferred Resources totaling 1.32 Mt containing 7.1 Moz of silver and 49 koz of gold reported at a 100 g/t Ag Eq cut-off grade located in the Taviche Oeste concession and subject to a 2.5 % royalty Mineral Reserves for the Caylloma Mine are reported above NSR breakeven cut-off values based on the proposed mining method for extraction including; mechanized (breasting) at US$82.90/t; mechanized (enhanced) at US$70.30/t; semi-mechanized at US$93.10/t; and conventional at US$173.70/t using assumed metal prices of US$18.25/oz Ag, US$1,320/oz Au, US$2,270/t Pb and US$2,750/t Zn; metallurgical recovery rates of 84 % for Ag, 17 % for Au, 91 % for Pb and 90 % for Zn with the exception of high zinc oxide areas that use metallurgical recovery rates of 57 % for Ag, 17 % for Au, 57 % for Pb and 35 % for Zn; and the Ramal Piso Carolina vein that uses a metallurgical recovery rate of 75 % for Au. Mining, processing and administrative costs used to determine NSR cut-off values were estimated based on first half of 2018 actual operating costs. Mining recovery is estimated to average 92 % with mining dilution ranging from 10 % to 40 % depending on the mining methodology. Mineral Resources are reported based on estimated NSR values using the same metal prices and metallurgical recovery rates as detailed for Mineral Reserves; and an NSR cut-off grade based on mine to mill operational costs of US$50/t for veins classified as wide (Animas, Animas NE, Nancy, San Cristobal) and US$135/t for veins classified as narrow (all other veins) Eric Chapman, P.Geo. (APEGBC #36328) is the Qualified Person for resources and Amri Sinuhaji (APEGBC #48305) is the Qualified Person for reserves, both being employees of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. Totals may not add due to rounding procedures N/A = Not Applicable

San Jose Mine, Mexico

As of December 31, 2018, the San Jose Mine has Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves of 5.2 Mt containing 39.0 Moz of silver and 257 koz of gold, in addition to Inferred Resources of 2.4 Mt containing a further 15.2 Moz of silver and 112 koz of gold.

Year-over-year, Mineral Reserves increased 3 percent in tonnes while decreasing 3 percent and 1 percent in contained silver and gold, respectively, after net changes resulting from production-related depletion and the upgrading and conversion of Inferred Mineral Resources to Mineral Reserves due to a successful infill drill program focused primarily on the Stockwork zones.

Measured and Indicated Resources exclusive of Mineral Reserves remained constant year-over-year at 0.3 Mt although average silver and gold grades increased by 29 percent and 23 percent, respectively, due to changes in operating costs and commercial terms resulting in the breakeven cut-off grade for Mineral Reserves increasing from 117 g/t to 131 g/t Ag Eq.

Year-over-year, Inferred Resources decreased 24 percent and 12 percent in contained silver and gold ounces, respectively. Silver and gold grades decreased 19 percent and 6 percent respectively. The net variation is due to reductions resulting from the upgrading of Inferred Mineral Resources by infill drilling in the Stockwork zones.

Inferred Resources include the first time estimate of the recently discovered Victoria mineralized zone comprising 810,000t averaging 137 g/t Ag and 1.14 g/t Au reported above a 100 g/t Ag Eq cut-off (refer to footnote #6 on page 2 of this news release). The Victoria mineralized zone remains open in all directions.

Brownfields exploration program budget for 2019 at the San Jose Mine is US$4.5 million, which includes 11,500 meters of diamond drilling and 450 meters of underground development for drilling access and platforms. Exploration drilling will focus on the sub-parallel Victoria mineralized zone and Trinidad Central Deep.

A 2019 infill drilling program of 2,780 meters is underway at the San Jose Mine. The budget of the infill drill program is US$0.4 million.

An updated Technical Report for the San Jose Mine will be filed on SEDAR this week.

Caylloma Mine, Peru

As of December 31, 2018, the Caylloma Mine has Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves of 2.6 Mt containing 6.5 Moz of silver; in addition to Inferred Mineral Resources of 5.3 Mt containing 17.6 Moz of silver.

Year-over-year, Mineral Reserve tonnes increased 64 percent while contained silver, lead and zinc content increased 39 percent, 54 percent, and 69 percent respectively. Changes are primarily due to mining related depletion and the upgrading and conversion of Inferred Mineral Resources to Mineral Reserves due to a successful infill drill program focused on the Animas NE vein.

Measured and Indicated Resources, exclusive of Mineral Reserves, increased by 14 percent year-over-year to 2.2 Mt.

Inferred Mineral Resources year-over-year decreased by 7 percent to 5.3 Mt. Contained silver, lead and zinc content decreased by 10 percent, 21 percent and 12 percent respectively. The decrease in Inferred Mineral Resources is primarily due to a successful infill drill program of the Animas NE vein resulting in the upgrading of Inferred Mineral Resources to Mineral Reserves counteracted by Brownfields exploration drilling discovering new resources in the Animas NE vein.

The Brownfields exploration program budget for 2019 at the Caylloma Mine is $0.8 million. Work planned includes mapping and sampling on additional mineralized silver-base metals structures.

A 2019 infill drilling program of 3,830 meters and 55 meters development drift is being presently executed at the Caylloma Mine. The budget of the program is US$0.48 million.

An updated Technical Report for the Caylloma Mine will be filed on SEDAR this week.

Qualified Person

Mr. Chapman is a Professional Geoscientist of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of the Province of British Columbia (Registration Number 36328) and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

About Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Fortuna is a growth oriented, precious metal producer with its primary assets being the Caylloma silver mine in southern Peru, the San Jose silver-gold mine in Mexico and the Lindero gold Project, currently under construction, in Argentina. The Company is selectively pursuing acquisition opportunities throughout the Americas and in select other areas. For more information, please visit its website at www.fortunasilver.com (http://www.fortunasilver.com).

