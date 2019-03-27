Hotel Plus - HDE Provides Room Amenities and Bed Linens to Hotels around the World

SHANGHAI, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hotel Plus - HDE, organized by UBM Sinoexpo in Shanghai, is the leading event that unites national hospitality industry each year. Designed to provide a platform for sourcing, collaboration and networking to meet the needs of hoteliers, the B2B show will take place during April 25 - 27, 2019 at Shanghai New International Expo Centre.

With more than 800 exhibitors falling into diverse categories of building materials and operational supplies this year, over 320 among them are room amenity suppliers and hotel textile companies. They will gather together in Hall W3, W4 and W5, where visitors could find a full spectrum of hotel supplies from toiletries and towels to slippers and mattress.

Many exhibitors will bring their latest products and collections, presenting new possibilities for hotels and resorts to upgrade memorable touch-points. Kailai, holding 3 own brands and 8 acting brands from Japan, US and Europe, is the professional manufacturer and distributor of high-end hotel consumables for over 20 years. Ganbor, partnered with many world class amenity brands, serves start hotels and resorts inside and outside China by room bath care integrated with the concepts of fashion, innovation, health and environmental protection.

Due to the concept of home away home is becoming popular in hospitality market in China, more and more household names could be seen in hotels. Dongxing, cooperated with Shanghai Jahwa, the daily chemical company in China with over 100-year history, has launched the new hotel amenity line of Herborist, Liushen and Maxam. LMZ, the well-known national brand specialized in toothpaste with herbal extracts, invested a new company in Yangzhou producing personal hygiene products for economy hotels.

Chinese textile companies are using HDE to meet domestic and international clients that will develop business connections and launch new products and collections for hospitality buyers. Chengjin Shi, General Manager from Chinese leading integrated linen supplier Canasin commented: "We attended this event more than 20 years ago for the first time. Our company has developed and expanded with the help of Hotel Plus. We hope to move forward with the show and make better progress together in the future."

Share Watt, established by the descendant of Jian Zhang, the pioneer of modern textile industry in China, now have a complete production line from weaving to printing, dyeing and sewing. Their brand Share Warm are used in many international hotels including Shangri-La, Hyatt and Hilton. Hong Jin Ding, with 9 exclusively-invested companies across China, possesses a hotel textile brand Canwin. They have cotton field in Xinjiang covering 1.34 million square metres, which allow them to control the quality and cost of finishing products from raw material sourcing.

Siwei, located in Weihai, Shandong Province where is famous for traditional embroidery, is a decorative fabric enterprise offering textile for guest rooms, lobbies and banquet halls. Sidefu, "Famous Trademark of China", is the integrated solution operator since 1984. The company has won plenty of international certifications including Oeko-tex Standard 100 and is also recognized by many hotel groups at home and abroad.

Other international exhibitors attending the 2019 event include L'occitane, La Bottega, Groupe GM - all set to reveal upcoming cooperation business in China; while Protect-A-Bed and Standard Textile, will be showcasing their featured products.

Before the opening show, HDE 2019 has already confirmed quality buyers from across 105 different countries, with total number more than 36,000 and over 20% of them are hotel operation professionals.

Access to pre-registration please go to www.hdeexpo.com/en-us. For the latest updates, please follow @HDE_Event HotelplusHDE2019 on Twitter.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/841161/ShareWatt_Hotel_Linen.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/841163/Aierni_Kailai.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/841166/Sea_Essentials_Ganbor.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/841968/Hong_Jin_Ding_Towels.jpg