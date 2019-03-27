

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (RDY, DRREDDY) announced Wednesday the launch of Tadalafil Tablets USP, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Cialis (tadalafil) Tablets in the United States market, approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.



Dr. Reddy's Tadalafil Tablets are available in four strengths including 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 10 mg, and 20 mg, each in 30-count bottle size.



Cialis is developed by Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY). The Cialis brand and generic had U.S. sales of approximately $1.7 billion for the most recent twelve months ending in January 2019, according to IMS Health.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX