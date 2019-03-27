New preclinical data to be presented on Core inhibitor EDP-514 targeting HBV FXR agonist EDP-305 targeting NASH ASK-1 inhibitors EP-026856 and EP-027315 targeting NASH



Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA), a research and development-focused biotechnology company dedicated to creating small molecule drugs for viral infections and liver diseases, today announced that new preclinical data from Enanta's wholly-owned development programs for hepatitis B virus (HBV) and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) have been accepted for presentations at The International Liver Congress (ILC) 2019, April 10-14, in Vienna, Austria.

New data will include a presentation on development candidate EDP-514, Enanta's core inhibitor for HBV that is expected to enter into a Phase 1 clinical study in the second half of 2019. There will also be presentations focused on Enanta's NASH program, featuring new data on the FXR agonist EDP-305, and including in vivo data on EP-027315 and EP-026856, two prototype compounds from Enanta's ASK-1 (apoptosis signal-regulating kinase 1inhibitor project.

The full ILC 2019 scientific program as well as the abstracts can be found at https://ilc-congress.eu/programme-highlights/ Further details will be available at the time of these presentations.

Poster Presentations at The International Liver Congress (ILC) 2019:

April 11, 2019 09:00 19:00

THU-084: "A comparative study of anti-Fibrotic therapeutics using aptamer-based quantitative proteomics in a rat model of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis"

Smitha Krishnan, United States

April 12, 2019 09:00 17:00

FRI-340: "In vivo effects of a novel inhibitor of apoptosis signal-regulating kinase 1 in mouse models of liver injury and metabolic disease"

Manuel Roqueta-Rivera, United States

FRI-191: "EDP-514, a novel HBV core inhibitor with potent antiviral activity both in vitro and in vivo

Kai Lin, United States

About Enanta

Enanta Pharmaceuticals is using its robust, chemistry-driven approach and drug discovery capabilities to become a leader in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Enanta's research and development efforts are currently focused on the following disease targets: respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH)/ primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), and hepatitis B virus (HBV).

Enanta's research and development activities are funded by royalties from HCV products developed under its collaboration with AbbVie. Glecaprevir, a protease inhibitor discovered by Enanta, is now sold by AbbVie in numerous countries as part of its newest treatment for chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection. This leading HCV regimen is sold under the tradenames MAVYRET (U.S.) and MAVIRET (ex-U.S.) (glecaprevir/pibrentasvir). Please visit www.enanta.com for more information.

