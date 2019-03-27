

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks were subdued on Wednesday as growth worries persisted and investors awaited a vote on Brexit alternatives.



The dollar held firm against the euro as China industrial profits data disappointed and ECB President Mario Draghi said risks to the euro area's economic outlook remain tilted to the downside.



The benchmark DAX was down 17 points or 0.15 percent at 11,402 in opening deals after rising 0.6 percent the previous day.



Daimler shares advanced 1.4 percent. According to the Financial Times, the automaker is nearing the sale of a 50 percent stake in its small-car brand Smart to China's Geely Automobile Holdings.



Volkswagen rose half a percent after it agreed on a strategic partnership with Amazon to create a kind of 'industry cloud'.



Commerzbank climbed 2.7 percent and Deutsch Bank jumped 1.6 percent after German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz rejected accusations that he was insisting on their merger.



Pharmaceutical firm Merck KGaA slid half a percent after launching a hostile takeover bid for Versum Materials.



