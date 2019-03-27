Public Affairs Division Global Communications Department Toyota Motor Corporation Tel: +81-3-3817-9926

TOKYO, Mar 27, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) has updated its official website.A uniform page design has been created with a layout that is easy-to-view, including on smartphones and tablets, to improve ease of use and accessibility to all information concerning Toyota.The homepage, in particular, has undergone a significant redesign, and now functions as a navigation page that introduces Toyota's ideas and philosophy, the latest corporate activities, and more.Going forward, Toyota will continue to endeavor to provide appealing content and timely information, and further strengthen communications with its customers.Updated website URLs are as follows:Japanese: https://global.toyota/jpEnglish: https://global.toyota/en