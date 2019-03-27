

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Commerzbank (CRZBY.PK) announced the company expects its fiscal 2019 consolidated profit to be slightly higher than last year. The company anticipates slight rise in operating profit, for the fiscal year. The company's ambition for the Common Equity Tier 1 ratio at the end of 2019 is at least 12.75%. Commerzbank said it is aiming to pay a dividend in 2019 at a level comparable to 2018.



'The environment in 2019 will remain challenging and, in spite of much progress, numerous tasks still lie ahead of us. We intend to continue our growth unabated in private and corporate customer business in order to gain more market share and increase our adjusted income,' Martin Zielke, Chairman of the Board of Managing Directors of Commerzbank, said.



