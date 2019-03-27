

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were flat to slightly lower on Wednesday as growth worries lingered and investors awaited further clarity on U.S.-China trade talks, resuming in Beijing on Thursday.



The dollar held firm against the euro as China industrial profits data disappointed and ECB President Mario Draghi said risks to the euro area's economic outlook remain tilted to the downside.



The British pound hovered below a recent nine-month high ahead of a series of indicative votes in the British parliament on how to end an impasse on Britain's European Union exit.



The benchmark CAC 40 was marginally lower at 5,304 in lackluster trade after climbing 0.9 percent on Tuesday.



Genfit rose over 2 percent. The biopharmaceutical company has announced the pricing of its global offering of an aggregate of 6.65 million new ordinary shares to specified categories of investors.



Automaker Renault jumped 3.8 percent on a report it is seeking to restart merger talks with Nissan Motor.



In economic releases, France's consumer confidence strengthened for a third consecutive month in March to its highest level in seven months, led by modest improvement in expectations on personal finances and savings, survey data from INSEE showed.



The consumer confidence index rose to 96 from 95 in February, the statistical office said.



