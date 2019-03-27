The "Orthopedic Large Joint Device Market Report Suite Europe 2018-2024 (Includes 5 Reports)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2017, the hip replacement device market was the largest segment of the overall European orthopedic large joint device market. This market includes total hip replacement, partial hip replacement and hip replacement revision. The largest segment of the hip replacement market in 2017 was the total hip replacement segment, followed by the hip replacement revision segment. The hip replacement device market will be driven by growth in the revision segment, which has the most expensive products in the hip replacement market.

The market includes the knee and hip replacement device and bone cement segments. Market growth is largely a factor of population growth, specifically the size of the over-60 years demographic. However, the age range of patients requiring joint replacement is increasing, including people with more active lifestyles and a growing obese population. These factors have resulted in more young patients requiring joint replacement.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

European Orthopedic Large Joint Device Market Overview

Competitive Analysis

Market Trends

Market Developments

Procedure Numbers

Markets Included

Key Report Updates

Version History

Research Methodology

2 Disease Overview

2.1 Basic Anatomy

2.1.1 Knee

2.1.2 Hip

2.2 Disease Treatment Diagnostics

2.2.1 Arthritis

2.2.2 Traumatic Injuries

2.2.3 Avascular Necrosis

2.2.4 Treatment

2.3 Patient Demographics

2.3.1 General Statistics

2.3.2 Arthritis Incidence

2.3.3 Osteoporosis Incidence

3 Product Assessment

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Product Portfolios

3.2.1 Knee Arthroplasty

3.2.2 Hip Arthroplasty

3.2.3 Implant Fixation

3.3 FDA Recalls

3.3.1 Depuy Synthes

3.3.2 Smith Nephew

3.3.3 Stryker

3.3.4 Zimmer Biomet

3.4 Clinical Trials

3.4.1 Depuy Synthes

3.4.2 Heraeus Medical

3.4.3 Smith Nephew

3.4.4 Stryker

3.4.5 Zimmer Biomet

4 European Orthopedic Large Joint Device Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.1.1 Anatomy And Pathology

4.1.2 Treatment

4.1.3 Treatment Complications

4.1.4 General Product Classifications

4.1.5 Implant Wear And Durability

4.1.6 Patient-Specific Products And Consumer Awareness

4.1.7 Press-Fitted Versus Cemented Implantation

4.1.8 Simultaneous Bilateral Implantation

4.1.9 Minimally Invasive Surgery

4.1.10 New Technologies In Orthopedics

4.1.11 Emerging Alternatives

4.2 Currency Exchange Rate

4.3 Market Overview

4.4 Trend Analysis By Segment

4.5 Drivers And Limiters

4.6 Competitive Market Share Analysis

4.7 Mergers And Acquisitions

4.8 Company Profiles

4.8.1 Depuy Synthes

4.8.2 Heraeus

4.8.3 Smith Nephew

4.8.4 Stryker

4.8.5 Zimmer Biomet

4.9 Swot Analysis

4.9.1 Depuy Synthes

4.9.2 Heraeus Medical

4.9.3 Smith Nephew

4.9.4 Stryker

4.9.5 Zimmer Biomet

5 Country Profiles

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Population

5.1.2 Median Age

5.1.3 GDP Per Capita

5.1.4 Price Index

5.2 Germany

5.3 France

5.4 United Kingdom

5.5 Italy

5.6 Spain

5.7 Benelux

5.8 Scandinavia

5.9 Austria

5.10 Switzerland

5.11 Portugal

6 Procedure Numbers

6.1 Procedures

6.1.1 Knee Replacement Procedures

6.1.1.1 Total Knee Replacement Procedures

6.1.1.2 Partial Knee Replacement Procedures

6.1.1.3 Knee Replacement Revision Procedures

6.1.2 Hip Replacement Procedures

6.1.2.1 Total Hip Replacement Procedures

6.1.2.2 Partial Hip Replacement Procedures

6.1.2.3 Hip Replacement Revision Procedures

7 Knee Replacement Device Market

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Anatomy

7.1.2 Pathology

7.1.3 Treatment

7.1.4 Implant Types

7.1.4.1 Total Knee Replacement

7.1.4.2 Partial Knee Replacement

7.1.4.3 Knee Revision

7.1.5 Fixation Method

7.1.6 Bearing Surface

7.1.7 Fixed Versus Mobile Bearings

7.1.8 Cruciate-Retaining Versus Posterior-Stabilized (Cruciate-Sacrificing)

7.1.9 Custom And Personalized Solutions

7.1.10 Robotic Technology In Knee Arthroplasty

7.2 Market Overview

7.3 Market Analysis And Forecast

7.3.1 Total Knee Replacement Market

7.3.1.1 Total Knee Replacement Market By Cementation

7.3.1.2 Total Knee Replacement Market By Construction Type

7.3.1.3 Total Knee Replacement Market By Bearing Type

7.3.2 Partial Knee Replacement Market

7.3.2.1 Unicondylar Partial Knee Replacement Market

7.3.2.2 Patellofemoral Partial Knee Replacement Market

7.3.3 Knee Replacement Revision Market

7.4 Drivers And Limiters

7.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis

8 Hip Replacement Device Market

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Anatomy

8.1.2 Pathology

8.1.3 Treatment

8.1.4 Implant Types

8.1.4.1 Total Hip Joint Replacement

8.1.4.2 Partial Hip Joint Replacement

8.1.4.3 Resurfacing Hip Replacement

8.1.4.4 Hip Revision

8.1.5 Fixation Method

8.1.6 Implant Material

8.1.7 Bearing Surface Technology

8.1.8 Emerging Technologies

8.2 Market Overview

8.3 Market Analysis And Forecast

8.3.1 Total Hip Replacement Market

8.3.2 Partial Hip Replacement Market

8.3.3 Hip Resurfacing Market

8.3.4 Hip Replacement Revision Market

8.4 Drivers And Limiters

8.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis

9 Bone Cement Market

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Antibiotic Usage

9.1.2 Increased Popularity Of Cementless Implants

9.1.3 Spacer Molds For Joint Revision

9.2 Market Overview

9.2.1 Market Overview By Product Type

9.2.2 Market Overview By Procedure Type

9.3 Market Analysis And Forecast

9.3.1 Total Bone Cement Market

9.3.2 Bone Cement Market By Product Type

9.3.3 Bone Cement Market By Procedure Type

9.4 Drivers And Limiters

9.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis

10 Abbreviations

11 Appendix: Company Press Releases

Companies Mentioned

Zimmer Biomet

DePuy Synthes

Stryker

Smith Nephew

Aesculap

Corin Group

Amplitude

Arthrex

Ceraver

ConforMIS

Dedienne Sante

DJO Global

Exactech

FH Orthopedics

G-21

Groupe Lepine

Gruppo Bioimpianti

Heraeus Medical

JRI

Lima Corporate

LINK Implantcast

Mathys

MatOrtho

Medacta

MicroPort

SAMO

Symbios

Tecres

Teknimed

