

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks held steady on Wednesday and the pound hovered below a recent nine-month high as investors awaited a series of indicative votes in the British parliament on how to end an impasse on Britain's European Union exit.



U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to lay out her own exit date in return for support for her twice-rejected EU withdrawal deal in Parliament.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was virtually unchanged at 7,196 in opening deals after closing up 0.3 percent the previous day.



Sports Direct International was marginally higher after it put a proposal to the board of Debenhams as to the terms for making a firm offer for the entire issued and to be issued share capital of the company not already held by Sports Direct. Shares of the latter jumped as much as 50 percent.



Euromoney advanced 1.6 percent. Daily Mail & General Trust Plc said its shareholders have voted in favor of a planned return of all shares in Euromoney Institutional Investor and 200 million pounds ($264.42 million) cash to eligible shareholders.



Domino's Pizza Group gained 0.7 percent on reports that it has held internal discussions over succession planning for three senior board members.



Thomas Cook added 1.3 percent after announcing a review of its money division.



Bellway rallied 2.4 percent after reporting solid financial results for the half year ended 31 January 2019 and hiking dividend.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX