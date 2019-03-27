The following information is based on a press release from Neste Corporation (NESTE, FI0009013296) published on Feb 06, 2019 and may be subject to change. Shareholders owning every 1 existing share of NESTE will receive 2 new shares. The scheduled Ex-date is April 03, 2019. Nasdaq Global Index Group will act on ex-date in accordance with the "Rules for the Construction and Maintenance of the VINX All-Share, Benchmark, Tradable and Sector Indexes", version 2.3 section 5.5. For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Index Operations, telephone + 1 301 978 8311 or Index@nasdaq.com Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=716025