Data Center Cooling Market to Reach $23.2 Bn, Globally, by 2025 at 13.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Increase in the demand for efficient and cost-effective data centers, green initiatives for eco-friendly data center solutions, and substantial growth with data center & power density have spurred the growth of global data center cooling market

PORTLAND, Oregon, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a recent report, titled, "Data Center Cooling Market by Component (Solution and Service), Type of Cooling (Room-Based Cooling, Rack-Based Cooling, and Row-Based Cooling), Type of Data Center (Enterprise Data Center, Colocation Data Center, Wholesale Data Center, and Hyperscale Data Center), Industry Vertical (BFSI, Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Media & Entertainment, Retail, Government & Defense, Healthcare, Energy, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025." The report offers a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, changing market trends, competitive landscape, key segments, and market size & estimations. The key industry insights enable the interested business owners and individuals understand the entire market. According to the report, the global data center cooling market was estimated at $8.3 billion in 2017 and is expected to garner $23.2 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 13.7% from 2018-2025.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/128

Increase in the demand for efficient and cost-effective data centers, green initiatives for eco-friendly data center solutions, and substantial growth with data center & power density have spurred the growth of global data center cooling market. On the other hand, rising demand for specialized infrastructure, higher investment cost, and cooling challenges during power outage have happened to curb the growth to some extent. However, emergence of liquid-based cooling, portable cooling technology and modular data center cooling approach have created a number of opportunities in the segment.

Solutions to maintain its leadership status by 2025

Based on component, the solutions segment accounted for more than two-third of the total market and is expected to retain its top status throughout the forecast period.

Room based cooling segment to dominate in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period

Based on type of cooling, room based cooling contributed to nearly half of the total market and is anticipated to dominate during the period 2017-2025.

North America to contribute the major share by 2025

The market is analyzed across various regions including North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA). Based on geography, North America held nearly half of the total market share, thereby coming out as the largest shareholder in the sector.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/128

Forerunners in the market-

The key players in the global data center cooling market are extending the scope of their business operations in the developing countries by including innovative products in their product portfolios. The report includes a detailed competitive analysis of the major market players, such as Black Box Corporation; Fujitsu Ltd.; Nortek Air Solutions, LLC; Asetek, Emerson Electric Co.; Vertiv; Stulz Gmbh; Hitachi, Ltd.; Schneider Electric Se; and Rittal Gmbh & Co. Kg. They have taken recourse to different strategies including collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, expansions, mergers & acquisitions, and others to gain a strong position in the industry.

Access KNOWLEDGE TREE (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/knowledgetree

Knowledge tree is a cloud-based intelligence platform that offers more than 2,000 selective, off-the-shelf reports on niche markets to enable our clients gain deep insights on the latest trends, dynamic technologies, and emerging application areas.

Similar Reports:

Data Center Chip Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025

In 2017, in the chip type category, the GPU segment dominated the global data center chip market. By industry vertical, the BFSI segment is anticipated to dominate the market throughout the forecast period (2018-"2025). The key players are adopting new techniques to provide advanced and innovative products to the customers.

Big Data Analytics in Healthcare Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025

Europe big data analytics in healthcare market is expected to grow at a highest CAGR in the near future due to increase in government support for adopting healthcare analytics and development of healthcare IT infrastructure ecosystem, surge in adoption of cloud technology in this market, and rise in expenditure on healthcare technology.

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:Web:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg