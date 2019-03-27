Fit4style Shakes up Industry with Plant-based Hot Protein Sports Beverage

CAESAREA, Israel, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Matok V'Kal, Ltd. launches Fit4style Protein Cup, its new, hot protein beverage for post-workout. The vegan protein shake is a unique formulation providing 21g of protein and amino acids in a lactose-free and soy-free beverage that can be enjoyed hot.

While there are many protein drinks on the market, none of them satisfies as a post-exercise recharge after a workout in cold weather. Proteins are dispersible in cold water and can coagulate when heated. But now, with the technical advance of a new formulation, it is finally possible to have a piping hot drink that is rich in protein.

Beverages are an easy and convenient way to provide the body with the protein it needs after a workout. Active consumers can now pamper themselves after exercise with a hot, tasty enriched drink that helps them maximize their exercise program. The powdered mixture comes in three flavors: salted caramel, vanilla, and coffee.

"The challenge of developing a heated protein drink was to find a creative solution that allows active consumers enjoy a hot, flavorful drink after hitting the gym or engaging in other strenuous activities," acknowledges Noam Kaplan, CEO of Matok V'Kal. "Proteins aren't readily dispersible in hot water, so we had to overcome this problem through a painstaking process of combination and application of the essential ingredients for the formula."

Fit4style Protein Cup is the second product for sport nutrition launched by Matok V'Kal in 2019. Fit4style Energy Spray, a mint-flavored, 6-calorie shot designed to provide an extra energy kick for consumers during sport activity was launched last month. It can help boosting stamina for up to 75 minutes during high-endurance workouts and sports activities, without caffeine or other stimulants.

"The inspiration for the Fit4style Protein Cup came from the desire of consumers engaging in an active lifestyle for an elegant, delicious protein drink in an easy-to-use format," says Kaplan. "Fit4style hot protein beverage is as easy and familiar to make - and enjoy - as a cup of coffee."

Fit4style Protein Cup comes in a disposable cup that includes the protein mixture, a stirrer, and a cap. To prepare a drink, just remove the aluminum seal, add hot water, stir, and enjoy. No need for a shaker and no clean-up necessary.

Each cup packs 21g of vegetable protein, including 4g of branch-chain amino acids (BCAA, including 2.7g L-leucine, essential to the process of building muscle protein tissue after a workout).

About Matok V'Kal

Matok V'Kal Ltd., a food manufacturer since 1975 that produces sugar substitutes under the brand names "Matok V'Kal" and "Sucra Diet," is introducing a new sports energy product line under the brand name "Fit4style". Matok V'Kal works to introduce products that will benefit its customers and promote healthy and active lifestyles. The manufacturing plant is certificated of ISO 9001:2015 and BRC.

