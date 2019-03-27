Auryn Resources Inc.: Auryn Increases and Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement For $5.25 Million CAD

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2019 / Auryn Resources Inc. (TSX: AUG; NYSE American: AUG) ('Auryn' or the 'Company) is pleased to announce that it has increased and closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement for $3.5 million to gross proceeds of $5,255,000. The placement now consists of approximately 3,284,375 common shares (the 'Shares') priced at CAD $1.60 per Share (the 'Offering') and included total insider participation of 596,875 Shares.

A Message from Ivan Bebek, Executive Chairman and Director:

'2019 is turning out to be a pivotal year for Auryn with two major discovery opportunities developing at our flagship projects in Peru and Canada. The Company appreciates the support it continually receives from shareholders as well as the notable insider participation in this financing.'

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to fund continued surface exploration at its Sombrero copper-gold project located in Ayacucho, Peru and for general working capital.

The Shares issued under the Offering are subject to a four-month hold period and are not registered in the United States. A total of $110,000 was paid in commissions for the Offering.

For further information on Auryn Resources, please contact Natasha Frakes, Manager of Corporate Communications at (778) 729-0600 or natasha.frakes@aurynresources.com.

About Auryn

Auryn Resources is a technically-driven, well-financed junior exploration company focused on finding and advancing globally significant precious and base metal deposits. The company has a portfolio approach to asset acquisition and has seven projects, including two flagships: the Committee Bay high-grade gold project in Nunavut and the Sombrero copper-gold project in southern Peru. Auryn's technical and management teams have an impressive track record of successfully monetizing assets for all stakeholders and local communities in which it operates. Auryn conducts itself to the highest standards of corporate governance and sustainability.

