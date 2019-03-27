Medicenna Therapeutics: Medicenna to Present at the Spring Investor Summit on April 1st and 2nd in New York City at the Essex House

TORONTO, ON and HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2019 / Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. ('Medicenna' or the 'Company') (TSX: MDNA; OTCQB: MDNAF), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company announced today that Dr. Fahar Merchant, Chairman, President and CEO is scheduled to present at this year's Spring Investor Summit on April 2nd at 10:30 am in New York City.

Dr. Merchant and Elizabeth Williams, Chief Financial Officer will be available during the event in NYC for one-on-one meetings. For more information on the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact Medicenna at ir@medicenna.com.

CONFERENCE OVERVIEW AND STRUCTURE

The Spring Investor Summit (formerly The MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive event dedicated to connecting small and micro cap companies with high-level, institutional and retail investors.

The Spring Investor Summit will take place in New York City at the Essex House on April 1st and 2nd. The upcoming conference will feature 200 presenting companies, 1200 institutional and retail investors, 2000 one-on-one meetings, expert speakers, and industry panels.

REGISTRATION FOR INVESTORS

To request free registration, please go to our website (www.springinvestorsummit.com), and click the "Registration" button.

PARTICIPATING COMPANIES

For our most updated list of companies, please go to our website (www.springinvestorsummit.com).

MARQUEE SPONSORS

Special Equities Group

SPONSORS

MSK

Proactive Investors

Marcum

Irth Communications

MZ Group

CoreIR

PCG Advisory

ICR

News Compliments of ACCESSWIRE

About Medicenna

Medicenna is a clinical stage immunotherapy company developing novel highly selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines and first in class Empowered Cytokines™ (ECs). Our mission is to become the leader in the development and commercialization of ECs and Superkines for the treatment of a broad range of cancers and immune-mediated diseases. MDNA55 is Medicenna's lead EC currently enrolling in a multi-centre Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM), the most common and uniformly fatal form of brain cancer. MDNA55 has secured Orphan Drug Status from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency as well as Fast Track Designation from the FDA for the treatment of rGBM. For more information, please visit www.medicenna.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Microcap Conference:

Please visit: www.springinvestorsummit.com

Or, contact Ashley Allard at ashley@microcapconf.com

Medicenna:

Fahar Merchant, President and Chief Executive Officer, 604-671-6673, fmerchant@medicenna.com;

Elizabeth Williams, Chief Financial Officer, 416-648-5555, ewilliams@medicenna.com.

SOURCE: Medicenna Therapeutics

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/540229/Medicenna-to-Present-at-the-Spring-Investor-Summit-on-April-1st-and-2nd-in-New-York-City-at-the-Essex-House