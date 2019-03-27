Subex Awarded 6-year Contract From VodafoneZiggo

To deploy ROC Partner Settlement and Route Optimization to revamp billing platform and optimize revenue

LONDON, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Subex, a leading telecom solution provider, announced that it has been awarded a six-year deal with VodafoneZiggo, an integrated communications and entertainment services provider, to deploy its ROC Partner Settlement and Route Optimization Solutions. The solution will be deployed on a SaaS-based model for VodafoneZiggo's new Interconnect Billing Platform, replacing three different existing legacy billing systems with a single solution, to reduce complexities and optimize costs. This deployment will also help VodafoneZiggo further reduce its operational costs through the Subex Managed Service Center of Excellence, to which certain business operations will be outsourced.

VodafoneZiggo is a Netherlands-based operator offering fixed, mobile and integrated communication and entertainment services to consumers and businesses. VodafoneZiggo is a joint venture of Liberty Global, the biggest international TV and broadband Internet company, and Vodafone Group, one of the world's biggest telecommunication companies. Post the merger in 2017, VodafoneZiggo has begun an IT transformation and system consolidation project. As a part of the project, the service provider selected Subex's solutions for their Wholesale Department, to achieve business objectives through Subex's expertise in Wholesale Management and Managed Services. Apart from reducing operational costs, the deployment will also allow VodafoneZiggo to generate more revenues through the new functionalities of the ROC platform, in addition to improving interconnect billing and reconciliations.

"It gives us great pride to secure a multi-year contract from VodafoneZiggo to deploy ROC Partner Settlement.Using ROC Partner Settlement, VodafoneZiggo will be able to address the dynamics of the entire partner ecosystem through a comprehensive wholesale solution. Deployment of this solution will enable flexibility as well as scalability to meet all business needs by the organization. For Subex, this partnership further strengthens our foothold in the European market," Vinod Kumar, CEO & MD, Subex, said.

Michiel Peters, Director Wholesale, VodafoneZiggo said, "The partnership with Subex will definitely help us foray into newer and undiscovered segments with the revamping of our interconnect billing platform. Subex's track record of successful deployments in the Wholesale Management domain, as well as its leading-edge ROC platform functionality and lower cost offshoring Managed Service capabilities made them the ideal partner of choice to help us drive our business objectives towards our 2020 plan of offering 'the network of the future'."

Subex's ROC Partner Settlement offers a complete overview of interconnect agreements that will allow partner organizations to optimize revenue margins. It enables organization to focus on profit centers by providing robust coverage across revenue processes of order-to-cash and procurement-to-pay. Deploying this solution will help provide accuracy and completeness in billing and settlement. Further, it will allow real-time monitoring of the billing platform.

About Subex

Subex is a pioneer in enabling Digital Trust and Optimization for Communication Service Providers. Founded in 1992, Subex has spent over 25 years in enabling 3/4th of the largest 50 CSPs globally achieve competitive advantage. By leveraging data which is gathered across networks, customers, and systems coupled with its domain knowledge and the capabilities of its core solutions, Subex helps CSPs to drive new business models, enhance customer experience and optimize enterprises.

Subex leverages its award-winning product portfolio in areas such as Revenue Assurance, Fraud Management, Asset Assurance and Partner Management, and complements them through its digital solutions such as IoT Security and Insights. Subex also offers scalable Managed Services and Business Consulting services.

Subex has more than 300 installations across 90+ countries.

In case of any queries, please reach out to:

Sandeep Banga

Marketing and Communications

+91-99168-24122

sandeep.banga@subex.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/537249/Subex_Logo.jpg