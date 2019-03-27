Payjo Announces interface, a New Brand and Industry-first Model-driven Platform for Intelligent Virtual Assistants

SAN FRANCISCO, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "We understand the power of technology and its last mile limitations. While many companies are working towards powering humans to use technology better, there is a need to look at this problem in a fundamentally different way. We think technology is broken, not humans," said Srinivas Njay, Founder & CEO, interface.

"Today we are launching our new brand and platform, interface. interface makes technology better for humans. Our platform is built ground up to fundamentally reinvent how machines understand human languages," he adds.

interface is launching the industry-first model-driven platform which combines language, knowledge graph, business logic and response models that help enterprises to create and maintain richer Intelligent Virtual Assistants or IVAs in no time.

Here is what the CTO of interface thinks about the global opportunity and challenges ahead for IVAs. "Language understanding is still an active area of research for academia and many large enterprises. With our world-class engineering team with over 25 years of experience building complex enterprise systems, we bring you a new platform powered by our patent-pending novel technique that takes the industry several notches above to truly create human-like rich conversations quickly in over 100+ languages," said Bruce Kim, Founder & CTO, interface.

interface is currently powering several Fortune 500 enterprises worldwide, in regions such as the Americas, Europe-Middle East-Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific with multiple delivery centres across the world. Our IVAs process several millions of conversations in multiple languages everyday from many of our customers including some of the world's largest AI deployments. Currently, interface IVA traffic is growing over 40% MoM.

This is just the beginning and such a powerful and proven platform has many applications across industries and geographies. Gartner has quoted 15% of all customer service interactions will be completely handled by AI, by 2021.

With ambitious growth plans ahead, interface onboarded a global leadership and advisory team that brings decades of experience in leading world-class R&D, delivery, sales and marketing teams. This will help interface quickly scale to many industries and geographies enabling enterprises to make technology easily accessible for their customers and employees.

