City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY)

As at close of business on 26-March-2019

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 181.83p

INCLUDING current year revenue 184.33p

LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14

---

Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE)

As at close of business on 26-March-2019

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 70.46p

INCLUDING current year revenue 71.49p

Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts: GBP24.46m

Borrowing Level: 17%

LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528